DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — In six short months, the Michigan State University Spartans will close their regular football season at Ford Field.

Alan Haller, MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, confirmed the news Wednesday. He said the game is a unique opportunity for the team and fanbase.

“Southeast Michigan is home to 100,000 alums, nearly 50% of our student body and countless more Spartan fans,” he said. “We anticipate that the experience will be so much more than a football game for our Spartan faithful.”

The game was initially supposed to take place at Spartan Stadium, but the game falling on a holiday weekend Friday made moving the game more feasible.

The Big Ten Conference approached MSU about moving the final game of the regular season to a national television window.

MSU then communicated with people from Ford Field who said they would be able to host the Spartans on Nov. 24.

“The decision to move a home game out of Spartan Stadium was given careful consideration, as we understand the impact it will have on some fans,” he continued.

Both Spartan Fund donors and 2023 football season ticket holders will have the opportunity to buy tickets via the Spartan Fund donor priority order.

Head football coach Mel Tucker called the move an exciting opportunity.

“Our players will be able to compete in an NFL environment while being showcased in the national spotlight. I’m looking forward to our fans creating a loud atmosphere and giving us a home-field advantage at Ford Field,” Tucker said.

The Spartans last played in Detroit on Sept. 11, 2010, beating Florida Atlantic with a final score of 30-17. Before that, MSU hadn’t played in Detroit since 1944.