Michigan State Troopers partner with Camp Quality to help kids with cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A Lansing doctor has received strict limits on his license and been put on probation after pleading no contest to health code violations.

Officials announced the settlement today with Sparrow Carson City physician Raymond Allard for multiple violations of the Public Health Code.

Allard's accusations include failing to properly diagnose and treat infections, failing to properly maintain patient charts and failing to meet the standard of care in performing surgical procedures which resulted in high infection rates among his patients as well as crossing boundaries with patients and staff.

“We count on health care providers to hold themselves to the highest ethical standards and provide proper and compassionate care to us and our loved ones,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan’s Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery will remove the limitations if he completes a comprehensive clinical competency assessment, psychiatric evaluation, pass a professional boundaries course and pay a $1,500 fine within one year.

“LARA remains focused on ensuring that our licensed health care professionals comply with state law,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks.

If he fails to complete the requirements set by the Board, Allard would have to petition the Board to get his full license back.