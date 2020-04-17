Michigan State University expected to lose between $50-60 million amid Coronavirus pandemic

Many colleges across the country are taking heavy hits, as they scramble to refund money to students for housing, dining and even tuition after campuses were shutdown amid the pandemic.



Last month, Michigan State closed campus and moved all classes to online.



The university is estimating a $50-60 million loss for this year.



MSU says much of the increased costs came after moving to online classes.



The school had to provide technology and training for employees who are now working from home.

The university has also had to refund many students who moved out of their dorms early and refund many summer classes.



Plus studying abroad and cancelling large events, that would have taken place at the Kellogg or Breslin center.



Another financial impact?.. the loss of athletics.

Another concern for many schools, is that when campuses do re-open. Some students may not return.

Including international students, who pay much more in tuition to attend classes.

However Michigan State says Fall Admissions look good and the school is expecting around the same amount of students as last Spring.

MSU went on to say, that these projections are only through this week, so those numbers are expected to change.