EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting on Monday.

It caught the attention of a political expert at Michigan State University who said what’s next could be unprecedented.

This meeting took months and even years of build-up to get to this point, Americans will see if the Justice Department makes use of the recommendations to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

“Well, the January 6th committee has been on a long investigation into the events related to that day and especially Donald Trump’s involvement,” said MSU Political Science Professor Matt Grossmann.

But he said all this time was not put to waste.

“They sort of waited until the last end that they could, to release their findings to compile everything that they could and try to move it forward with the Justice Department,” Grossmann said.

He added that Congress mainly has investigative powers and is not able to charge Trump directly beyond the impeachment proceedings.

“This was sort of an effort to lay out the findings, but the question is where do they go from here, and the answer is they pretty much have to hope that the Justice Department is following up and will follow up,” the professor said.

Grossmann said the deadly riot was unparallel and unheard of.

Despite what comes of Trump’s fate, this whole journey to how we got here will be read about in the history books.

“On the one hand, you know this is meaningless, in the sense that the Justice Department already could engage in these investigations and could have followed up on prior evidence and may already be doing so,” Grossmann said. “On the other hand, it is sort of a significant end to this investigation from the congressional front to try to turn it over to a new stage.”