LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s 2022 Autism Conference is kicking off Thursday.

The theme for this year’s event is “More Than Autism.”

The conference is for family members, caregivers, self-advocates, and medical and education professionals.

There will be resources and discussions about intellectual disabilities, ADHD, medical concerns, and LGBTQ issues.

The free event is happening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at MSU’s James B. Henry Center.