Michigan State University’s Greek Life prepares for changes during recruitment

Campus life is going to look a lot different at Michigan State University and that includes the greek system.



Fraternity and Sorority members are wondering what all the changes will mean for them.

“It’s all up in the air right now, no one really knows what is happening.” Said Madeline Kolomjec, MSU Junior.



With nearly all classes moving online, there’s a possibility of recruitment for Greek Life, will be done virtually.



“It’s terrible, The freshmen don’t get to experience that let alone living on campus, living in the dorms. It’s just extremely frustrating because we were all really looking forward to it.” Said Luke Ezzo, MSU Senior.



If things are moved online, people in Greek Life say it’s just not going to be the same.

“Joining the house it has to be a great fit and it has to be the right choice. Not only for the people rushing but also for the people in the house as well and not being able to get that feel. Or that vibe or that feel of someone in person is terrible.” Said Luke Ezzo, MSU Senior.

“I made my decision a lot by going to the house seeing the girls interacting with them. Also interacting with the other PNMS that are there as well.” Said Madeline Kizy, MSU Senior.



Outbreaks of COVID -19 have already been linked to greek life at many colleges, like the University of Mississippi and CAL-Berkley.

MSU students say they aren’t too concerned.

“People have their mask on, the city and the University are doing as much as they can, but from my perspective and seeing what has happened at other schools. The virus is unstoppable it’s an invisible enemy…it might happen it might not.” Said Luke Ezzo, MSU Senior.