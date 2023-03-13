EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Michigan State University students returned to campus after spring break, they were met with a colorful welcome.

MSU AgeAlive along with the Asian Studies Center invited the community “together to Heal, Grow, and Soar”, which is coincidentally the name of the exhibit that opened at the International Center.

“The trees that you will be seeing are filled with butterflies made by community members,” said Claire Luz, the director of MSU AgeAlive. “The green and white ones are in honor of the students who died on the 13th, and the aftermath of that tragedy.”

The artist of the exhibit said she hopes this can spark conversation and openness amongst returning students.

“It was supposed to be a joyous event, and we want them to be a part of it,” said exhibit artist Zahrah Resh. “I want it to be a beautiful space for them to come and sit with their friends and talk about their experience, and share their experience, and move forward from all the bad stuff that happened. We are Spartans, we are strong and we can do this.”

Students are still somewhat hesitant to be back on campus, and events like the walk help to ease their minds.

“Almost all of us are really struggling with everything happening, starting to digest everything that happened,” said MSU student Hafeezar Rahman. “Teachers students parents all of us coming together to go through this rough time together.”

A walkout by students and staff was planned for Monday afternoon to honor the victims, but it was canceled and rescheduled for Sunday at 2:13 p.m.