EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Much like Michigan State’s basketball team did on Saturday, the MSU wrestling team also defeated Brown over the weekend and it was a milestone victory for the Spartans.

For the first time since the 1973-74 season, MSU is off to a perfect 6-0 start.

“We have a group of guys who have been here for quite some time, and they’ve committed to this process,” 7th year coach Roger Chandler said.

The process Chandler speaks of is ‘being the best version of yourself,’ and it’s clear within the program.

“We’re really just trying to not focus on winning right now. We’re just focusing on getting better, as cliche as that sounds,” MSU junior wrestler said Chase Saldate. “I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re 6-0 right now.”

Another reason the Spartans are undefeated entering final exam week, the program’s past.

“We want to win,” MSU redshirt senior wrestler Layne Malczewski said. “We don’t want to be a part of a program that’s looked at as a laughingstock or last in the Big Ten, like we were for all those years.”

Last season marked the first time since 2004 MSU finished Big Ten play with a .500 or better record. This season, conference play begins Jan. 13 at home versus rival Michigan.