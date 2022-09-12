DETROIT (AP) – Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, says she will quit by the end of the year.

McCormack, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was reelected to an eight-year term in 2020. She’s been on the court since 2013.

McCormack says she’ll step down between Nov. 22 and the end of the year.

“A decade can be a common measuring point for personal and professional change. Over the last 10 years, my kids grew up and went off to college and graduate school, we bought a pickup truck and an RV, and I have had the honor of serving as Chief Justice for the past four years. Making good on a campaign promise I made in 2012, I have given my every effort to do justice and to make the Michigan judiciary as fair and accessible as possible. After a decade, the time has come for me to move on, to let others lead, and to build on a foundation of progress.”

Election victories by McCormack and Justice Elizabeth Welch put Democrats in the court’s majority for the first time since 2010.

McCormack worked at University of Michigan law school, helping wrongly convicted people win exonerations. Michigan governors choose new justices when someone resigns.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also released a statement about McCormack, thanking her for her time on the court.

“Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack is a phenomenal public servant,” Whitmer said. “In her tenure on the Michigan Supreme Court, she upheld the rule of law, stood strong for our constitutional values, and protected the fundamental rights of every Michigander. She worked tirelessly, both on and off the bench, to move our state courts forward and ensure that all Michiganders, no matter their background, means, or circumstance, had equal access to our justice system.

“The deep dedication and sound leadership she brought to our judiciary were matched only by her keen intellect, genuine warmth, and disarming wit. Whatever she touched, she made better, and we are grateful for all she has done to serve Michiganders and our state.

“We will ensure a smooth transition for Chief Justice McCormack. In the coming months, I will appoint a new justice with Michigan values and an unwavering commitment to the Michigan constitution who can be an arbiter of justice and live up to the great responsibility that comes with the role. I look forward to the work ahead.”