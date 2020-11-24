Michigan Supreme Court holding virtual adoption day event

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court, as well as other judges statewide, will be honoring parents who have helped children find their forever homes.

Justices will hold a virtual adoption day event at 10 am and will be presenting two lifetime achievement awards as well.

In a statement, Justice Stephen Markman says Adoption Day is one of the happiest days of the year in the court.

Organizers also say the event will also focus on the importance of adoption and the work and dedication of foster care providers.

If you want to view the celebration, the Michigan Supreme Court will be live streaming the event on their YouTube page.