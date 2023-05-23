LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A notable justice with the state’s highest court returned to the Hall of Justice this week after taking time away for his mental health.

Justice Richard H. Bernstein announced his leave on April 18, saying he would be leaving Michigan to get mental health treatment.

“I want to express my deepest thanks and appreciation for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues as I sought treatment for situational depression,” Bernstein said in a press release from the Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He added that he hopes his openness about his situation will inspire others to get help if they need it.

“Serving on the Michigan Supreme Court is the honor of my life, and I am humbled each day by the opportunity to serve with colleagues committed to upholding the rule of law,” Bernstein said.