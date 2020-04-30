Michigan Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal from serial MSU rapist

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Supreme Court is refusing to hear an appeal from Oswald Wilder Jr., who assaulted four Michigan State University students in 2013.

ORIGINAL STORY from our media partners at MLIVE:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A 27-year-old man has been ordered to spend 46 to 100 years in prison for a string of sexual assaults on women in East Lansing.

Four Michigan State University students were sexually assaulted between March 30, 2013 and May 16, 2013.

Oswald Wilder Jr. pleaded guilty in September to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and gross indecency by a sexually delinquent person.

Aquilina told Wilder Thursday that he’s “caused permanent and irreparable harm” to his victims and that she could not subject him “to a society that deserves so much better.”