Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments over Zoom sessions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court announced today that oral arguments in two cases will be heard on May 6, 2020. over the video conferencing website, Zoom.

The Court will convene to hear the first case beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the second case at 10:15 a.m. Justices will participate in oral argument via Zoom and the attorneys for the parties have all agreed to argue their cases using Zoom.

Oral arguments will be livestreamed at: http://www.youtube.com/c/MichiganSupremeCourt

The schedule of arguments is posted on the Supreme Court’s oral arguments homepage. Archived video of oral argument will also be posted on YouTube.