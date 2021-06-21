Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments to delay the redistricting process

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Monday morning in a case involving the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

More specifically, a request from the Secretary of State and the commission to extend the time to redraw districts by the original due date of November 1.

The extension request is due to a delay in receiving the 2020 census results from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Under normal circumstances, this data would have already been available to the committee, but due to the pandemic, that data will not be released until September 30 of this year

Arguments begin at 9:30 A.M., and as we learn more — 6 News will be here for you.