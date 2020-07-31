Michigan Supreme Court turns down ballot case

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Supreme Court shut down a ballot case Friday regarding whether absentee ballots must be received by local election clerks by 8 p.m. on an election day in order to be counted

Judge Richard Bernstein issued the dissenting opinion stressing the importance of absentee ballots, citing Proposal 3, which allows for no-reason absentee voting in Michigan, and was approved by Michigan voters in November 2018.

Judge McCormack and Cavanagh joined Bernstein’s opinion.

He wrote, “we know that Michigan voters have already requested many more absentee ballots this year than in past years, and it seems obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic will only increase the number of requests”

In the court order, the plaintiffs argue 41,000 to 64,000 absentee ballots will not be counted as a result of the Court of Appeals’ decision — one that would impact the election results.

Judge Bernstein suggests an oral argument be held ahead of the election in order to ensure the interests of Michigan voters are considered before votes are tallied and to avoid any potential disruption to the election process.