Michigan Supreme Court upholds Wayne Co. vote, rejects vote-counting appeal

The Michigan Supreme Court says it won’t review an appeal by two Michiganders who claim there were discrepancies in the way votes were counted in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

The Great Lakes Justice Center alleges that Wayne County election officials allowed illegal, unlawful, and fraudulent processing of votes cast in the 2020 general election.

That lawsuit – Costantino v. Detroit – was rejected by the Court of Claims and the appeals court.

“We are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court,” their order read.

“In sum, at this juncture, plaintiffs have not asserted a persuasive argument that their case is not moot and that the entry of immediate injunctive relief is proper,” said Justice Brian Zahra, in a concurring opinion.

Justice David Viviano dissented from the decision, saying the questions raised by the defendants “are important constitutional issues of first impression that go to the heart of our democracy and the power of our citizens to amend the Constitution to ensure the accuracy and integrity of elections.”

“They deserve serious treatment,” he wrote.

The court release its decision a little more than an hour after the state’s Board of Canvassers certified the entire Michigan election.