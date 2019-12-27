Michigan Supreme Court will wait to review e-cigarette case

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Lansing (WLNS): The Michigan Supreme Court said it will wait to review Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on e-cigarettes until the Court of Appeals reviews it.

The Court of Appeals has until Feb. 3 to issue an opinion. Both parties’ briefs will be delivered to the Court of Appeals that day as well.

On Oct. 15, 2019, the Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens granted plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, temporarily allowing e-cigarettes to be sold.

Michigan’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes was implemented Wednesday , Oct 2. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the makers use candy-flavored products and misleading ads to hook children.

“Stephens also says there is evidence that if flavored vaping products are prohibited, adults will return to using more harmful combustible tobacco products,” the Associated Press writes.

As of October 8th, the CDC has reported 1,299 vaping-related lung injuries in 49 states, D.C. and one territory. The report includes 26 deaths in 21 states as well as findings that suggest THC played a role in the outbreak. Eighty percent of the 26 individuals who were interviewed reported vaping with THC-containing products.