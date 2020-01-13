UPDATE: Michigan suspends breathalyzer contract amid criminal investigation

DETROIT – Michigan State Police is opening a criminal investigation into the company that issues the state’s breathalyzer testing devices.

The vendor, Intoximeters, employs three contract employees who were responsible for servicing all 203 Datamaster DMT instruments in the state, and it is records from these service sessions that are in question

MSP has suspended the contract with the company that issues the state’s breathalyzer testing devices due to “performance-related issues.”

According to The Detroit News, a letter was written to police and prosecutors statewide alerting them about problems with the devices.

The letter did not identify the problems or how they were uncovered, but attorneys worry this could impact drunken driving cases if the breathalyzer’s readings are found to be flawed. Authorities say they will keep using the devices, and in the meantime Michigan State Police will take over the contractor’s duties of certifying and calibrating them.