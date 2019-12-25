Michigan synagogue member sues anti-Israel protesters, city

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A member of a Michigan synagogue is suing anti-Israel protesters and Ann Arbor city leaders over 16 years of protests outside the Beth Israel Congregation, arguing the demonstrators have been uniquely provocative and so some restrictions wouldn’t violate free-speech protections.

The 85-page lawsuit filed recently in federal court describes the protesters’ messages as hateful and anti-Semitic. It says the protests amount to harassment. The lawsuit likely faces major hurdles. Federal courts, up to the U.S. Supreme Court, have typically extended First Amendment protections widely, including to the most provocative and offensive speech.