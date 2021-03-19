Michigan taxes deadline moved to May 17th

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) – State of Michigan individual income tax annual returns are now due on May 17, 2021, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The new filing deadline comes after the Internal Revenue Service extended its deadline to the same date. For the benefit and convenience of taxpayers, both the beginning and end of income tax filing season are the same as the IRS.

“I’m happy to announce that we are giving Michiganders extra time on their taxes this year. This has been a difficult year for everyone, and by moving the income tax payment date, I hope families have the buffer they need to get their finances in order. I am grateful for the money going out to Michiganders under the American Rescue Plan and proud of the state-level pandemic relief we’ve delivered to families and small businesses. Together, we’ll build our economy back better.” Governor Whitmer

“Federal COVID-19 relief, including moving the due date for individual income tax returns to May 17, is vital to our recovery as a state. We need to do everything we can to get relief to Michigan workers, small businesses, families and schools impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic; extending the deadline to file taxes is a part of what is needed and the right thing to do.” said House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Twp.

Under a Taxpayer Notice issued by the state Treasury Department, state individual income tax annual returns and payments are now due before 11:59 p.m. on May 17, 2021.

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request an extension to Oct. 15, 2021. Taxpayers requesting additional time to file should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by May 17, 2021, to avoid additional interest and penalties.

Because the extension is limited to the 2020 taxes, first quarter estimates for tax year 2021 remain due on April 15, 2021.

Taxpayers who are owed a refund are encouraged to file their state income tax returns so they can receive their refunds. More information about e-filing is available at www.michigan.gov/mifastfile.

Changes to city income tax deadlines require state legislation.

“It is imperative the Michigan Legislature quickly pass legislation extending the city tax deadline in our state to parallel the recent extension at the federal level. Hardworking Detroiters and their families have disproportionately struggled in countless ways during the pandemic, and this small but significant gesture would go a long way toward ensuring all parties are accounted for this tax season.” Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit)

To learn more about Michigan’s taxes, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.