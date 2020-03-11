Michigan Tech moves to online instruction in response to COVID-19

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University announced on Wednesday that it will suspend face-to-face instruction in classrooms and move to online education. The move is in response to the prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The change is set to begin on March 16, 2020 and last until April 17. The university will then decide if it is necessary to extend the time period.

“We must all stay vigilant to help protect each other and our community from the potential effects of this virus,” said Michigan Tech President Rick Koubek. “Michigan Tech’s COVID-19 response team, consisting of University leadership and public health officials, has reviewed and is modifying as needed our plans for preventing the contraction and/or spread of COVID-19. Six University task forces have prepared for and are responding to implications and impacts on the campus community.”

Michigan Tech students are currently on Spring Break and the majority of them have traveled outside the Houghton-Hancock area. With no way to know for certain if anyone has been exposed, Michigan Tech is limiting the amount of time students will spend around each other.

“We are working closely with Michigan Tech to monitor developments related to COVID-19,” said Pete Baril, director of community planning for the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department. “We thank them for their proactive approach in helping mitigate the impacts associated with the spread of the disease.”

Michigan Tech students are allowed on campus. They are encouraged to make the choice for themselves as to what’s best. All dining services and residential housing will remain open and operational.

Michigan Tech Athletics does not plan to cancel or postpone any events and will remain in normal operation, consistent with guidance from the NCAA, GLIAC, and WCHA.

The most up-to-date information is available at mtu.edu/covid-19.