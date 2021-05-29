Michigan teen graduates from high school, community college at 15

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl in western Michigan has graduated from high school — and a community college.

Voca Ford received diplomas from Tri County High School in Montcalm County and Grand Rapids Community College, WOOD-TV reported.

“When I was in kindergarten, I took third grade reading,” Ford said. “When I was in sixth grade, I took algebra, which is technically a freshman course.”

Ford even stepped in to cover for a middle school teacher who couldn’t teach because of the coronavirus.

“It’s cool from my perspective,” she said. “Students respect me, which is great. Most of them anyway.”

Ford said she would like to attend an Ivy League school and become a psychiatrist.