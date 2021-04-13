Michigan temporarily pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on FDA and CDC Guidance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan State Police’s State Emergency Operations Center states Michigan will temporarily pause the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on FDA and the CDC’s new recommendations.

The temporary guidance is based on recent reports of six people who reported cases in the United States of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are administered in the United States as of April 12, with nearly 200,000 of those doses administered in Michigan.

“More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are following recommendations from FDA and CDC and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As we learn more about this from our federal partners, we will update vaccine providers and Michiganders across the state. We encourage everyone to continue making appointments to be vaccinated with the safe and effective Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at this time. These vaccines are the way we are going to end this pandemic as quickly as possible and move toward a sense of normalcy.”

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.