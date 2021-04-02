Michigan tenants could be protected from eviction with CDC moratorium

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan tenants may be protected from eviction with an extension of a moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The extension is effective now through June 30, 2021.

If qualified, tenants must fill out an eviction protection declaration form and provide it to their landlord.

The CDC states that while the moratorium is in effect, tenants may be protected from eviction, late fees, and utility shutoffs due to non-payment.

The moratorium is intended to delay costs for renters, reducing the impact of the pandemic on families in need.

Tenants should be aware that back rent, along with other potential late charges, may be assessed by landlords once the moratorium is lifted. More information can be found on the CDC website.

“These are extraordinary times, and as the nation works through how to help those in need, it is a relief to know that the CDC continues to recognize the need to provide tenants a way to temporarily avoid eviction,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “If tenants cannot pay rent and are forced to move, many would relocate to close quarters or shared housing, including living with family members. Doing so could increase the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

If you are worried about being evicted, even with the moratorium in place, below is a list of federal, state, and local programs and resources that may be able to offer assistance.

CDC Eviction Moratorium – Renters who qualify for the eviction moratorium must fill out the CDC’s eviction protection declaration form and provide it to their landlord.

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) – HUD has a list of housing counselors in your area who can answer questions. Click on the link or call 800-569-4287.

COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) Program hosted by the Michigan State Housing Development Agency (MSHDA) — CERA provides rental and utility assistance for eligible renters. More information on this program and how to apply can be found on their website.

Additional local resources for tenants can be found on the Attorney General’s Landlord Tenant page.

Your connection to consumer protection is just a click or phone call away. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or by calling 877-765-8388.