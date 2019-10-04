Michigan theater makes changes after character makeup draws criticism

FENTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A theater has stopped using red makeup on an actor portraying a Native American character after receiving criticism for being culturally insensitive.



The makeup was used by the Fenton Village Players on opening night of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” according to our media partners at MLive.



The character Chief Bromden is a half-Native American man that plays a key role in the play and is the narrator of the show.



The decision to use the red makeup was made “last minute” and did not receive prior approval by the theater’s board, said Board Chairperson Daniel Ragan. The director and producer of the play have since been replaced.



A Facebook post the same day addressed concerns raised by some of the audience.

Ragan said the post was made after he received several calls from upset audience members.



“The director has artistic liberty with the script, but based on the decision that was made, he should’ve brought it to the board,” Ragan said. “…The script cannot be changed because of copyright reasons, but the content should’ve been brought to the board on a professional stance.”



“In today’s society, most people already know what racism and culturally insensitive issues are,” Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Chief Ronald Ekdahl said in a statement. “If an accurate depiction of different races is important it should be up to the production to fill that role with an appropriate person or to not depict someone in such an insensitive way.”



The next performance of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is tonight at 7:00 p.m.