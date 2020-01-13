BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WLNS) – A therapist was sentenced today after she stole more than $1 million from her patients.
Beth Jaslove pleaded guilty to one count of larceny by false pretenses of more than $100,000.
The 69-year-old from Birmingham was sentenced to five years supervised probation and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.
Jaslove stole money from patients between 1991 and 2017. Between 2008 and 2016, she got more than $1 million from the victims.
She promoted the scheme by telling her patients and clients that investing in the program would help their personal growth and enlightenment.
As part of her sentencing, Jaslove is not allowed to work as a therapist, counselor or spiritual guide for individuals or groups during her probation.
Michigan therapist sentenced for stealing over $1 million from patients
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WLNS) – A therapist was sentenced today after she stole more than $1 million from her patients.