Michigan timber harvester faces embezzlement charges for lying to landowners

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The owner of two Michigan timber harvesting companies is facing embezzlement charges in a circuit court.

Norman Kasubowski, 53, of Petoskey, faces six counts of embezzlement after lying about the amount and type of timber he took from their properties to avoid paying the full price.

Kasubowski owns the two companies, G.L.F.P., Inc (commonly known as Great Lakes Forest Products) and Northern Timber Producers Inc.

His case will be heard in Otsego County Circuit Court on March 19 after a hearing before Judge Michael Cooper in 87-A District Court in Gaylord.

The amount of the charges amounts to $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.

“Consumers signing any contract with a business do so with the expectation that they will be treated fairly,” Nessel said in a press release. “We allege Mr. Kasubowski failed in his obligation to his customers and cheated them out of what was rightfully theirs.”

Details regarding circuit court judge assignments and court dates will be determined in the next coming weeks.