Michigan to buy back liquor as Whitmer extends restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The state of Michigan will offer cash-strapped bars and restaurants relief by buying back their liquor inventory during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order late Monday authorizing the program.

She also is delaying the expiration of valid driver’s licenses and state ID cards.

And she is extending a measure to keep intact a prohibition against dine-in service at restaurants and to continue the closure of many places of public accommodation through April 30.

Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees will have until Friday to request that the Liquor Control Commission buy back spirits purchased before March 16.