LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A unanimous vote from the State of Michigan Investment Board will remove the State of Michigan Retirement Systems (SMRS) pension plans from Russian and Belarusian-based companies.

The decision comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s March 1 letter, calling for the removal of any investing into any Russian companies.

Divesting from Russian companies should begin “as soon as market conditions allow,” said the Michigan Department of Treasury.

SMRS plans aim to provide benefits to active and retired civil servants and other individuals who have worked for the benefit of the state of Michigan.

Portrait, Michigan Public Service Commission, Commissioner, Rachael Eubanks. Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Treasury

“Today, the board decided this action is more than the right thing to do,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks, who is the chairperson of the State of Michigan Investment Board. “We have directed the investment team to begin the divestment process. Any state assets that could be used to support and prolong Russia’s war against Ukraine runs contrary to the purpose of providing benefits to individuals who dedicate their professional lives to public service.”

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, approximately 0.06% of state pension assets are associated with Russian institutions and organizations.

There are no Belarusian holdings in the state portfolio.

Russian holdings are managed by external investment managers and are mainly invested in low-cost international stock index funds.

The index funds are the direct owners of the Russian securities.

Formal letters from the SMRS will be sent to all relevant investment managers, requesting expeditious divestment from any Russian investments.

“The world watched in horror as President Vladimir Putin launched an illegal and destructive war against the people of Ukraine,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The actions taken by State Treasurer Eubanks and the State of Michigan Investment Board today are a signal to the world that Michigan stands firmly in solidarity with Ukraine. Thank you to Treasurer Eubanks for taking this important step today.”