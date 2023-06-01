LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – Are you a struggling mother in Michigan? If so, you may now qualify for WIC.

The state is expanding access to Michigan’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

WIC is a government-run welfare program that aims to help struggling mothers provide nutrition for their children.

“The 2023 federal income guidelines reflect a significant increase as of June 1,” said Christina Herring, WIC director in a statement. “This is good news for Michiganders as more families may now be eligible for this important program that provides valuable nutritional education and healthy foods.”

The updated guidelines can be seen below: