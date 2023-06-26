GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD — The state of Michigan will receive nearly $1.6 billion in federal funding to expand access to high-speed internet.

The figure was announced today by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, who helped create the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program — BEAD — which was launched as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021.

“Reliable, affordable high-speed internet is critical for all Michiganders, including in unserved and underserved communities,” Peters said in a statement. “This will make a big difference for families, workers, students and small businesses, including to those who currently lack access and is important to economic opportunity and competitiveness.”

In all, the state will receive $1,559,362,479. BEAD will disperse $42.45 billion nationwide, funding projects in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Peters made the announcement alongside fellow Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, who mentioned expanding telemedicine and remote learning as key points of emphasis.

“High-speed internet isn’t a luxury. It’s an essential service that we need for everything from work, school, doctors’ visits and paying our bills,” Stabenow stated.

That funding is already being put to work. Earlier this month, Peninsula Fiber Network announced the details of its plan to launch three major broadband projects in Michigan, including one focused on southwest Michigan. PFN will receive $61 million for the projects.

Any company that receives federal funding to cover high-speed internet project costs are expected to complete those projects within five years.