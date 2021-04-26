Michigan to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending vaccine providers across the state resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to vaccinate Michiganders age 18 and older.

The news came Friday as the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the recommendation to move forward with administering the vaccine. The agencies previously recommended a pause on April 13 while experts conducted a thorough safety review after reports of a rare blood clotting syndrome in some people.

“We are glad to be able to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in Michigan following the thorough review and recommendations of ACIP, CDC and FDA,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This brief pause indicates there is a robust safety review process in place for these vaccines. These adverse events appear to be extremely rare as nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. with only 15 cases of this blood clotting syndrome confirmed. We encourage everyone to continue making appointments to be vaccinated with the safe and effective Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines are the way we are going to end this pandemic as quickly as possible and move toward a sense of normalcy.”

To date, the agencies found a total of 15 cases of blood clots and low platelets, also known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). All of these cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, with a median age of 37 years. Reports indicated symptom onset between six and 15 days after vaccination.

Following a review of data, the FDA and CDC made these determinations: