Michigan tops 130,000 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting new 1,016 new cases and nine deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan, bringing the state total to 130,842 cases.

As of October 2, 77% of the COVID-19 cases in Michigan have recovered, according to state data.

Most recently, the Upper Peninsula has seen a significant increase in cases. Several regions of the Upper Peninsula now have upwards of 4,000 cases per 100,000 people, putting it in a danger zone for COVID-19, according to this University of Michigan COVID-19 mapping website.

Counties in the dark red zone include Luce, Iron, Ontonagon, Baraga and Keneewa Counties.

Statewide, Michigan has a fatality rate of 5.3%, compared with U.S. fatality rate of 2.8%, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

In Michigan news, Livingston County’s Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday approved a resolution to eliminate a mask mandate following the Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which said Gov. Whitmer exceeded her powers during the pandemic.

“The health department advocates for these masks,” Livingston County Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Wes Nakagiri Nakagiri said. “I’m not advocating against the use of masks. I’m just saying that it aught to be the decision of the individual.”

Now the order still has to be approved by a majority of commissioners on the board. The next scheduled meeting is a week from today on October 13th. The resolution would need at least 5 members out of 8 to pass.

In other state news, lawmakers are planning a special session Thursday, October 8 to address the coronavirus.

The state senate plans to return to session to vote on new Covid-19 legislation and send those bills to the house. The house will then meet Tuesday, October 13, the first day the chamber could consider legislation started in the senate.