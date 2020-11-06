Michigan tops 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials reported Michigan has topped 200,000 COVID-19 cases.

That total includes today’s 3,763 additional cases. There are 43 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,513.

In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Whitmer warned Michiganders of large family gatherings. She’s discouraging them this year amid rising COVID-19 cases this fall and said her own family will be keeping Thanksgiving dinner limited to their own immediate family.

“Our seven day average for deaths is at 19, twice what it was at the beginning of September. We have models that estimate that, at the rate we are going, if we don’t do anything else, if we don’t change our behaviors, we could be seeing up to 100 deaths per day by the end of December,” Governor Whitmer said.

Whitmer also announced that she is working with two Republican leaders to work toward issuing a bipartisan mandatory mask law, which she thinks will result in increased mask-wearing.

“I do believe that a bipartisan embracing of masking up would significantly improve compliance. I think that the politics of masks has gotten in the way of us really all stepping up to this challenge,” Governor Whitmer said.

Yesterday, Michigan broke a daily coronavirus case total with 5,710 new cases. While testing is increasing, the positivity rate is also going up, indicating the virus is not being contained.

This fall, K-12 school settings and long-term care facilities have been a driving force behind many of the COVID-19 outbreaks across the Great Lakes State. In fact, these settings accounted for about 60% of all new COVID-19 outbreaks last week.

The health department defines an outbreak as “two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.”

Last week, region 3, which includes: Saginaw, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Genesee, Tuscola, Lapeer, Sanilac and Huron counties accounted for the most K-12 school and long-term care facility outbreaks.

To contain the virus, the state health department on Oct. 29 revised a health order, which reduces the maximum number of people in indoor settings from 500 to 50. The second part of the order limits the size of tables at restaurants and bars to six people per table.

“The number of people in a gathering matters enormously, Michigan Health and Human Services Director, Dr. Robert Gordon said. “First, because the more people who are together, the greater risk that one person has COVID and is contagious. And second, the more people who are present can get COVID.”

Asked whether further restrictions would be necessary to contain the virus, Dr. Robert Gordon said, “if people do what they need to do, and follow not just the orders, but the guidance we’ve released today, we believe we can get the number of cases down.

Parts of Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois have similar restrictions as well.

Similarly, across the U.S., records were broken with 100,000 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for most recorded cases in one single day.