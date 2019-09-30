Michigan transgender woman goes to U.S. Supreme Court in fight for civil rights

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. The Supreme Court is allowing nationwide enforcement of a new Trump administration rule that prevents most Central American immigrants from seeking asylum in the United States. The justices’ order late Wednesday, Sept. 11, temporarily undoes a lower court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The following story comes from our media partners as MLIVE.com

A transgender Michigan woman lost her job at a suburban Detroit funeral home after she told her boss she would start coming to work in women’s clothing.

That was in 2013, according to an Associated Press story by Mark Sherman.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear her case over whether a federal civil rights law that prohibits job discrimination on the basis of sex also applies to transgender people. Justices will also hear arguments that day regarding whether the same law covers sexual orientation.

The cases likely won’t be decided until spring 2020, The AP reports. They are the first LGBT rights cases taken up by the court since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was a champion for gay rights, and the appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Aimee Stephens, 58 – formerly known as Anthony Stephens – told The AP that her dismissal from R.G. and G.R. Harris Funeral Homes in Garden City was “downright wrong.” Stephens worked as a licensed funeral home director and embalmer.

Funeral home owner Thomas Rost says in court documents that a ruling in Stephens’ favor could prohibit sex-specific showers, locker rooms and restrooms, and even sleeping facilities in shelters, The AP reports.

In 2015, a Supreme Court ruling made same-sex marriage legal across the country but more than half of the states do not have laws prohibiting employment discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation, The AP reports.

In 2018, the Michigan Civil Rights Commision interpreted existing law to protect LGBT people from bias in the workplace – but that doesn’t apply to Stephens since her case precedes that ruling.

The federal civil rights law’s Title 7 prohibits discrimination because of sex but does not specify sexual orientation or gender identity.

Under the Obama administration, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission agreed to sue the funeral home in Stephens’ case. At that time, the EEOC had changed its interpretation of the civil rights law to protect LGBT people, The AP reports. Under the Trump administration, the interpretation has been reversed.