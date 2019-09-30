Michigan truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a semi-truck driver from Michigan has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash.

Police said in a statement that the semi-truck driver hit two passenger vehicles due to distracted driving. The statement says 45-year-old Jerry Elder Jr. of Flint, Michigan, was charged with manslaughter and taken to the Franklin County jail.

Police say the driver of one passenger vehicle, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis of Bedford, was killed. The driver of a second passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.

