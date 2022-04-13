LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s unemployment rate dropped by 0.3% in March, meaning 4.4% of the state is unemployed.

This data comes from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The total number of employed Michiganders grew by 29,000 during the month, while the number of unemployed people fell by 14,000, meaning the statewide labor force grew by 15,000.

“The Michigan labor market has been positive this year,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Michigan’s jobless rate has averaged 4.7 percent so far in 2022, and the state has only recorded a lower annual rate twice in recent decades, the periods from 1997 to 2000 and 2017 to 2019.”

Nationally, unemployment declined by 0.2% over the month to 3.6%.

Michigan’s jobless rate fell 2% since June 2021, and nearly 0.5% in two months alone.