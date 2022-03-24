LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Unemployment in the Mitten State went down in February, but only slightly.

According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, Michigan’s unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a percent, down to 4.7%.

In February, the number of employed residents increased by 14,000, and unemployed Michiganders declined by 6,000.

“Michigan’s labor market indicators showed continued signs of improvement in February,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives in a press release. “The state’s labor force increased, and the number of unemployed declined, while payroll jobs rose for the tenth consecutive month.”

It’s not all positive news though.

Michigan’s unemployment rate was still 0.9% above the nationwide average of 3.8%.

Nationally, unemployment rates declined by 2.4% over the year, more than Michigan’s yearly average of 1.6%.

Additional data from the Department of Technology, Management & Budget: