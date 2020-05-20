Michigan unemployment rate rockets to 22.7%

Almost a quarter of Michigan’s workforce was out of a job in April.

The state reported an unemployment rate of 22.7 percent – an increase of 18.4 percent from the month before.

The rate – which soared because of the Coronavirus pandemic – even had state officials describing it as “historic”.

“We are going through an unprecedented crisis, unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “This virus has devastated families across the state and put hardworking Michiganders out of a job for months. I will continue working around the clock to ensure everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits receives them during this time. But this isn’t just a problem in Michigan. Families across the country need help.”

She said she was also counting on the federal government to help with the crisis.

“April’s historic unemployment rate and job declines reflected the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the state’s labor market,” said Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives said in a press release.

Officials say the leisure and hospitality industry had the biggest loss, followed by manufacturing.

Figures provided by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show employment in Michigan dropped by 1,130,000, while the number of unemployed grew by 839,000.

State officials say it’s the highest unemployment rate since they started measuring this way back in 1976 and is likely an all-time high. The old “record” was 16.5 percent back in December of 1982.

Michigan’s percentages are much higher than the nation’s. The national rate grew by 10.3 percent to total 14.7 percent.