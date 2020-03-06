Breaking News
Report: Lansing School District deputy superintendent involved in a sexual harassment incident

Michigan volunteer has 2,000 hours of helping the community

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has plenty of opportunities for residents to help protect and restore dune systems by removing woody shrubs and invasive, non-native plants, such as spotted knapweed.

Wayne Gleiber is an active part of a community he cares about.

Since 2003, Gleiber has completed 2,000 hours as a volunteer for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

He participates in volunteer stewardship workdays as well as independently leads around 100 workdays each year at Warren Dunes and Grand Mere state parks.

Each month, throughout many state parks in southern lower Michigan, volunteers roll up their sleeves to help clear out invasive shrubs, plant seeds and restore unique natural areas.

Since 2003, volunteers in the program have accomplished more than 111,500 hours of volunteer work valued at more than $4 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar