Michigan volunteer has 2,000 hours of helping the community

Wayne Gleiber is an active part of a community he cares about.
Since 2003, Gleiber has completed 2,000 hours as a volunteer for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
He participates in volunteer stewardship workdays as well as independently leads around 100 workdays each year at Warren Dunes and Grand Mere state parks.
Each month, throughout many state parks in southern lower Michigan, volunteers roll up their sleeves to help clear out invasive shrubs, plant seeds and restore unique natural areas.
Since 2003, volunteers in the program have accomplished more than 111,500 hours of volunteer work valued at more than $4 million.
