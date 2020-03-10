Michigan voters cast their vote in presidential primary

Today is decision day and polls have been busy since 7 a.m.

Voters can vote at their assigned voting location until 8:00 p.m.

Michigan is one of six states holding primaries today, joining Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington, who will also head to the polls.

But, the Mitten State has the most delegates up for grabs at 125.

If you have not registered to vote yet, no worries, for the first time, you can also register at your local clerk to make your voice heard today.

Araceli Crescencio spoke with voters today who shared some of the issues that helped them decide who to vote for today.