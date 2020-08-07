Michigan voters weigh in on Black Lives Matter, use of federal agents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– An exclusive poll from Epic MRA asked 600 Michigan voters how they feel about the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the Trump administration’s decision to send federal agents to cities with Democratic mayors.
There is support for the Black Lives Matter movement here in Michigan but EPIC MRA president Bernie Porn it doesn’t match up with support on a national level. The majority of people polled do not approve of using federal agents to cities to control crowds and prevent damage during protests.
Exactly 50 percent of those polled say they support Black Lives Matter and the actions they’ve taken to bring attention to police brutality. Even though the majority say they support Black Lives Matter, Porn says that number is lower than the national level of support for the group in other polls.
He says there may be a shift in the way Michiganders perceive the organization compared to the rest of the country.
“To have a bare 50 percent majority saying that they favor Black Lives Matter shows that something is happening here in terms of how they are perceived,” he says. “On the question of dealing with protesters, on the question of dealing with Portland and other cities, that is about the range of what I would’ve expected Black Lives Matter to be at in terms of favorability for the organization.”
The poll also asked voters if they approve of president trump’s decision to send federal agents to Portland, Oregon during protests and potentially to other American cities. 58 percent say they do not support it versus 37 percent who do.