Michigan will receive millions in federal grants in support of behavioral health

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently released a list of grants as part of the federal COVID-19 relief and funding package passed in December, including six grants to Michigan mental health and substance use treatment clinics.

With this funding, six Michigan clinics will be able to implement more comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment by adopting the CCBHC model – an integrated and sustainably-financed model for care delivery.

“The addition of these new CCBHC sites will expand, to other Michigan communities, the powerful impact that CCBHC services have had in the communities served by the state’s existing CCBHC sites,” said Robert Sheehan, CEO of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan (CMHA). “These new CCBHC sites are one more step in fulfilling the vision of Senator Debbie Stabenow – Michigan’s senior U.S. Senator. That vision is the use of innovative financing to leverage the powerful service delivery structures and approaches found in this state’s and the nation’s publicly sponsored mental health system – making this system the easily accessible, high impact, community-based mental health system that was envisioned in the original 1963 Community Mental Health Act. We applaud Senator Stabenow and the National Council for Behavioral Health for their leadership on this front.”

“This funding will dramatically improve the health and welfare of people in dozens of communities across Michigan,” said National Council for Behavioral Health President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia. “We’re proud of the commitment by these six clinics to provide vital services by increasing access to evidence-based substance use and mental health treatment services, including 24/7 crisis care. We also thank SAMHSA, for their support and recognition of the value CCBHCs provide, particularly for vulnerable individuals, Senator Stabenow for her continued leadership and the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan for their tireless advocacy.”

Full list of Michigan clinics receiving CCBHC grants:

LifeWays Community Mental Health

Neighborhood Service Organization

Southwest Counseling Solutions, Inc.

Development Centers, Inc.

Faith Hope and Love Outreach Center

Northeast Guidance Center

