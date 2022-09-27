LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan woman has been accused of stealing more than $100,000 from an unsuspecting vulnerable adult.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Lisa Ludy, 52, faces the following charges:

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, pursuant to MCL 750.159(i)(1)

Two counts of embezzlement between $1,000 to $20,000, pursuant to MCL 750.174(4)(a), five-year felonies

One count of embezzlement between $20,000 to $50,0000, pursuant to MCL 750.174(5)(a), a 10-year felony

One count of embezzlement $50,000 to $100,000, pursuant to MCL 750.174(6), a 15-year felony

Four counts of Failure to File Tax Return, pursuant to MCL 205.27(1)(a), five-year felonies

Back in 2016, Ludy petitioned for her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., to be appointed as the guardian and conservator for the victim.

The AG’s office has accused Ludy and her company of stealing more than $100,00 from the victim.

Over three years, Ludy took funds from the victim’s retirement, Social Security income, inheritance and money from selling the victim’s home.

Ludy also paid personal bills and funneled money to her family’s companies.

The money Ludy took from the victim was concealed and Ludy additionally did not file income taxes from 2016-2019.

“Taking advantage of those in their time of greatest need is deplorable,” said Nessel. “I am committed to protecting our most vulnerable and will prosecute those who exploit them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bond for Ludy was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

Ludy’s probable cause conference is set for Oct. 4, with the preliminary exam being set for Oct. 11.