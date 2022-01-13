Michigan woman charged with illegal gun possession in front of U.S. Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Bellevue woman has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm while standing in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12, 2022.

According to the D.C. Criminal Court, Kerry L McAttee entered the U.S. Capitol building and claimed she had information regarding the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A Capitol officer noticed that it appeared that McAttee’s vehicle was illegally parked in front of the building.

The officer also noticed a container inside the car that is generally used to store long guns.

Agents speaking with McAttee asked her if she had a firearm in her vehicle, to which she responded yes, a .410 shotgun and a muzzleloader.

The officer observing McAttee’s vehicle also saw a long rifle with a green buttstock.

Overall, three firearms were discovered alongside one pellet gun.

A Remington semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle, a Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzleloader and a Mossberg .410 shotgun were discovered.

Sources say the shotgun had four shells in the magazine. The green buttstock was of a Gamo .177 caliber air rifle.

McAttee was then arrested for illegal possession of unregistered firearms, ammunition and unlawful transportation of firearms.

A copy of the complaint can be found below by clicking the download button.