Michigan woman dying from cancer turns to her bucket list for comfort

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings woman with cancer is dying. But in her last days, she is using her bucket list to teach others how to live.

Doctors gave Lora Ann Wiggins eight weeks to live on June 14. This week marks 11 weeks, and nothing — not even stage 4 colon cancer — can keep her down.

“That’s the only way you can be,” said Wiggins.

The 70-year-old woman recently went up in a hot-air balloon with Peak View Ballooning. The owner gave her a ride for free.

“I couldn’t even see over the side of the basket, so there I was, being short,” said Wiggins. “It was amazing.”

Wiggins’ sister, Trish Bergy, and her social worker, Haley Waterman, went with her.

“It’s really unbelievable,” said Trish Bergy.

Bergy said it was a big to-do Wiggins crossed off her bucket list.

“I asked her how she felt, and she said ‘free,'” said Bergy.

Wiggins’ bucket list continued up north for a prayer at the Cross in the Woods National Shrine.

Courtesy photo of Lora Ann Wiggins at the Cross in the Woods National Shrine.

When News 8 asked Wiggins what she prayed for, she said, “that I get better and feel better.”

Although her days are numbered, Wiggins is giving life her best shot and is looking good while doing it.

Loved ones said she learned to fire a shotgun for the first time and even decided to dye her hair purple.

Courtesy photo of Lora Ann Wiggins firing a shotgun.

“I think they probably think ‘woah, she’s gone off the deep end,'” said Wiggins.

In her weakest moments, Wiggins is teaching how to be strong.

“She’s stronger than I thought she could ever be,” said Bergy.

Wiggins is also teaching that it’s never too late to FaceTime a crush, who, for her, is News 8’s Tom Hillen.

“Love you, bye,” said Wiggins.