Michigan woman pleads guilty for taking $24k from 92-year-old woman who was in the hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman from Redford pleaded guilty to embezzling $24,000 from a 92-year-old, who was hospitalized at the time.
Stephanie Beauford pleaded guilty today to Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult.
Charges were filed against her in December for withdrawing a total of $24,000 from the account of a 92-year-old customer at Michigan First Credit Union which was Beauford’s former employer.
“The last thing anyone should have to worry about while hospitalized is if their local bank teller will steal their hard-earned money,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Beauford had been a teller since 2005 and was fired following an interview where she admitted to taking funds from the account of an elderly customer.
Michigan First terminated her employment following an interview in which she admitted withdrawing the funds
The embezzlement was referred to the Michigan Attorney General by the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services.
After paying $4,000 in restitution Wednesday, Beauford pleaded guilty to one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 to $20,000, a 5-year felony.
Beauford had repaid the $20,000 at an earlier date and is currently scheduled to be sentenced in mid-February.
