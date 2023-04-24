LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A St. Clair County woman was quite confused after learning she won $100K from the lottery via email.

The 44-year-old won the money after she was randomly selected in a Michigan Lottery drawing on March 31. She had earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning $6 million Jackpot tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.

“It seemed too good to be true and I assumed it was a scam email,” she said.

Then came the call from the Michigan Lottery.

“That’s when I knew it was real, so I called my son right away to tell him the good news.”

With her winnings, she plans to start a business.

“I am so grateful to have won this prize because it will allow me to finally fulfill my dream of starting my own business,” she said.