Michigan woman’s Secret Santa is Bill Gates

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - The lake sturgeon season on Black Lake begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st.

For 2020, the total amount of lake sturgeon that can be harvested is seven.

To reduce the risk of going past the limit, officials will close the season if five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day, the sixth fish is harvested, or when the season ends at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will notify anglers to stop fishing if any of those scenarios happen.

Any angler who successfully takes a lake sturgeon must contact an on-ice DNR employee and register the fish at the Zolner Road trailer registration site on Black Lake. Registration may include an examination of the fish’s internal organs and removal of a piece of fin tissue for DNA analysis and aging.

Participating anglers must register for the season, and anglers age 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license.