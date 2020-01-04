Michigan women break records at swimming competition

Michigan

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, from left, University of Michigan swimmers Caroline Sisson and Miranda Tucker leap off the starting blocks during the Orange Bowl Swim Classic Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Key Largo, Fla. The Wolverines took top honors in the women’s division, while the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse won the men’s division. (Stephen Frink/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — University of Michigan women won their division Friday at the Orange Bowl Swim Classic in the Florida Keys.

The Wolverines also broke three meet records, including two for sophomore Maggie MacNeil, who swam 26.21 seconds in the 50-meter butterfly and 27.06 in the 50-meter backstroke. Sophomore Olivia Carter swam the 100-meter butterfly in 1 minute and .62 seconds.

Second place in women’s went to Florida International University and Wagner College claimed third.

The event staged at Key Largo’s Jacobs Aquatic Center was a highlight of the winter collegiate swimming training season in the Keys.

